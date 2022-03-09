IEBC appoints Hussein Marjan its new Commission Secretary/CEO

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has appointed Hussein Marjan as the new Commission’s CEO ahead of the 2022 August elections.

According to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, the Commission shortlisted 5 applicants for the position of Commission Secretary/CEO after it had advertised for the position.

“Interviews for the position were conducted on 8th March 2022 and Hussein Marjan emerged as the most qualified and suitable for the position,” Chebukati said.

The appointment all but confirms Marjan as the permanent CEO having held the position in an acting capacity since October 2017.

Prior to that, Marjan was the Deputy Commission Secretary support services, a position he had held from April 2015.

He was appointed acting CEO following the acrimonious dismissal of Ezra Chiloba after his well publicized fall out with Chebukati.

Chebukati says 10 candidates have been shortlisted for the vacant Deputy Commission Secretary position, adding that the Commission will conduct interviews for the same today 9th March and on Thursday 10th March.