IEBC appoints Ruth Kulundu as Deputy Commission Secretary Operations

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the appointment of three directors to various positions.

On Friday, the electoral agency appointed Ruth Kulundu to the position of Deputy Commission Secretary (DCS) Operations.

Kulundu previously worked as IEBC Regional Elections Coordinator from 2010-2017 and later as Siaya County Elections Manager. She has 12 years experience in management of elections in the country.

The Commission also appointed Chrispine Otieno Owiye as Director of Legal and Public Affairs, and Michael Ouma as Director of Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

The appointments were announced after the electoral body conducted interviews for the shortlisted applicants on 9th and 10th March 2022.

“The following applicants emerged as the most qualified and suitable for the positions,” said IEBC.

Two days ago, IEBC appointed Marjan Hussein Marjan as the Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Marjan emerged top candidate out of the five that had been shortlisted.

The Commission had received a total of 511 applications for the position of CEO.