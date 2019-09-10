IEBC bars Jubilee’s candidate Mariga from contesting in Kibra

Jubilee’s candidate for Kibra MacDonald Mariga has been barred from contesting for the parliamentary seat during the by-election slated for Nov 7th.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission IEBC says Mariga is not a registered voter and is therefore not legible to contest.

This will be a major setback for the Jubilee party which had propelled Mariga as the candidate to beat in the by-election setting up a tantalizing contest against ODM’s candidate Imran Okoth.

ODM has controlled the constituency politics even before Kibra constituency was split from Langata and will go into the poll as favourites to clinch the seat.

Mariga who was accompanied by Langata MP Nickson Korir among other leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto, has vowed to appeal the decision maintaining he is a registered voter.

So far ANC’s Eliud Owalo, Ford Kenya’s Khamisi Butich, and four other independent candidates have received the green light from IEBC to contest.

ODM’s nominee Bernard Okoth alias Imran is yet to present his nomination papers to IEBC owing to a dispute over his nomination filed by his competitor Peter Orero which is being handled by the party disputes tribunal.

Campaigns for the seat have since kicked off in the constituency which fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth.