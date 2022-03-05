IEBC begins accreditation process

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has commenced the process of accrediting key players involved in the upcoming August 9 polls.

Those targeted for the exercise are election observers, voter education providers and media to observe, carry out voter education, monitor and report on electoral activities before, during and after the August General election.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati says in order to aid the processing of applicants, the commission has automated the accreditation process through the development and deployment of the accreditation management system.

Chebukati says all interested organisations are required to log in to AMS to submit their applications through https://ams.iebc.or.ke by Tuesday 28th June 2022 by 5.00 pm.