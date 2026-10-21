County News

IEBC begins clearance of Migwani Ward by-election candidates

The Migwani Ward seat fell vacant after former MCA Harrison Maluki Mawia resigned to take up the position of Clerk of the Kitui County Assembly.

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared three candidates to contest the Migwani Ward by-election in Kitui County scheduled for November 17, 2026.

The candidates were cleared on Wednesday, the first day of a two-day clearance and registration exercise being conducted by the commission ahead of the mini-poll.

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They include Michael Kive of the Peoples Party of Kenya (PPK), Christine Mwende of the National Economic Development Party (NEDP) and Joel Kuri of the Mabadiliko Party of Kenya (MAPK).

The exercise, overseen by Migwani Ward Returning Officer Julius Maingi, concludes on Thursday, October 22, when more candidates seeking to contest the seat may present themselves for clearance.

The IEBC requires all cleared candidates to sign the Electoral Code of Conduct and comply with its provisions throughout the electoral process.

The commission has assured voters of a free, fair, transparent and peaceful by-election in Migwani Ward, in line with the Constitution and electoral laws.

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The Migwani Ward seat fell vacant after former MCA Harrison Maluki Mawia resigned to take up the position of Clerk of the Kitui County Assembly.

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