IEBC calls for investigations on its personnel preparing responses

ByHunja Macharia
Tags

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has condemned an attack on its personnel preparing responses for the Presidential election petitions.

In a tweet on its official Twitter page, IEBC said, “Today, Monday, 22nd August, 2022 at around 8:30pm an organised group of goons wielding crude weapons attempted to attack IEBC personnel preparing responses to Presidential election petitions at a premise within Nairobi. However, they were repulsed by Security.”

The Commission has now called upon the Inspector of Police (IG) to bring to an end this blatant abuse of the Rule of Law and acts of hooliganism and intimidation.

Monday morning, Azimio la Umoja One coalition party leader Raila Odinga filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging President-elect William Ruto’s win in the August 9 poll.

In the petition, Raila accuses IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati of usurping the role and functions of the commission by declaring results from the 27 constituencies that had not been tallied or verified by the commission.

The petitioner further claims that at the time of declaring the final result of the presidential election, the IEBC had not received, uploaded and made publicly available for scrutiny on the public IEBC portal, Forms 34A in the 27 constituencies.

The Supreme Court had received 9 Presidential Petitions by close of business Monday.

  

