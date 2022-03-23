IEBC calls on DPP to investigate Ruto, Raila over use of public resources

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has asked the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji to investigate claims by Thirdway Alliance that Deputy President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga are using public resources to campaign.

In a statement dated 22nd March, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati in addition called for investigations into illegal early campaigns by the two camps.

“Section 14 of the Election Offences Act, 2016 outlaws use of public resources for the purpose of campaigning during an election,” read the statement in part.

On 11th March, Thirdway Alliance wrote to IEBC expressing displeasure at the manner in which illegal early campaigns had gained currency and the use of public resources to advance personal political objectives had become prevalent.

According to Chebukati, the party singled out the two camps as having undue advantage over other aspirants by dint of using public resources thus enjoying a competitive edge.

However, Chebukati escalated the matter to the DPP due to the fact that Section 21 of the Election Offence Act, 2016 states that it is the DPP that has the power to order investigations and prosecute the offences under the act.

“…we wish to escalate this complaint to your office to deal since the same falls under your purview,” he noted.

Chebukati further attached the letter from Thirdway Alliance for the DPP’s referral.