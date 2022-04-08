IEBC Chair Chebukati calls for enhanced security during elections

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has urged the National Police Service to provide sufficient police officers to man all polling stations in the August elections.

Chebukati further called on the police to remain vigilant saying the increased form of incitements on social media may hamper a free, fair and credible elections.

He said it’s unfortunate that politicians are spreading hate speech on social media in doing so hampering the success of the 2022 General Elections.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua, said that the National Police Service shall move swiftly, investigate and apprehend all people who shall cause a breach of peace and insecurity during campaigns and the elections.

He reiterated that the National Police Service shall work closely with the IEBC for successful electioneering period.

The two spoke when the National Police Service joined the IEBC and other stakeholders in the official launch of the Election Security Arrangement Project (ESAP) Manual at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

Mbugua stated that the NPS shall apply a Multiagency approach in securing the collaboration of other agencies in the management of the 2022 General Elections Campaigns, which will include monitoring social media for hate speech.

Chief Guest Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji said that security is a constant variant in all cases that may breach free fair and credible elections.

He urged the police to improve collection of intelligence to avert any forms of violence that may hinder free fair and credible elections.

Among the improvements the IEBC Chairman highlighted are Elections Security Training Manual and Security Guide and Training Slides.

The first activity after the launch is training, where the IEBC plans to train a minimum of 250,000 personnel to reflect the collaboration between IEBC and National Police Service.