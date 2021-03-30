IEBC clears eight candidates for Bonchari by-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared eight candidates to contest the forthcoming Bonchari constituency by-election in Kisii County.

Five other aspirants interested in the seat that fell vacant following the death of John Oroo Oyioka in February will know their fate Tuesday.

Those cleared by the IEBC so far to vie in the Bonchari parliamentary elections scheduled for May 18 this year include; John Oroo Oyioka’s widow Teresa Bitutu Oroo under the United Democratic Alliance, former Women rep. Mary Keraa Otara (United Green Movement), former area legislator, Zepedeo Opore (Jubilee), Victor Omanwa (PDP) Jonah Ondieki of New Democrats Party, Party of Democratic Unity’s Kevin Mokaya and ODM’s candidate Pavel Oimeke.

Meanwhile in Garissa County IEBC has cleared Abidkadir Muhamed Yussuf of Jubilee party to vie for the Garissa senatorial by-election.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Abdulkadir, who is the son of immediate former Garissa Senator, the late Mohamed Yusuf Haji, is the only candidate endorsed by IEBC ahead of the Tuesday deadline for submitting nomination papers.

He is likely to go unopposed if other parties will not have presented candidates by Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere a section of political leaders in the Nyanza region have hinted at ongoing political realignments likely to see the ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto form an alliance.

Rongo MP Paul Abuor speaking in Kuria during the burial of former Kuria East MP Shadrack Manga, hinted that the duo are working on a mega political scheme.