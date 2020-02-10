IEBC clears Nairobi County Deputy Governor nominee Ann Kananu

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cleared Nairobi County Deputy Governor nominee Anne Kananu Mwenda for vetting and appointment.

Nairobi County returning officer Joseph Eroo handed Kananu a clearance certificate and her name will now be forwarded to the County Assembly for vetting.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuzi Sonko on January 6th nominated Anne Kananu Mwenda as the Deputy Governor two years after Polycap Igathe resigned as Deputy Governor.

In a letter to County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Sonko said the decision is in line with article 180 (5) of the Constitution and the Supreme Court Advisory of March 2018.

At the time Sonko said the appointment was necessary since there was need for continuity after he was barred from accessing office by the Court over corruption allegations.

The embattled Nairobi city boss has vowed to abide by the court’s bail terms, adding that he will, however, ensure that this does not interfere with the operations of the County or service delivery to residents.