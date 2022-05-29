IEBC clears Wetangula to defend Bungoma Senatorial seat

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Bungoma Senator and Kenya Kwanza principal Moses Wetangula to defend his seat on a Ford Kenya party ticket in the August 9 polls.

The Bungoma Senator said the move now clears him to focus on national campaigns for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto.

Wetangula exuded confidence that he would retain the Bungoma Senator seat, defending his decision to seek the seat again saying it was not about his personal interests but the interest of the people.

He added that Western region residents should not to be worried since the election will be free fair and credible, as far as Kenya Kwanza is concerned.

Elsewhere, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen is set to battle it for the senatorial seat after Governor Alex Tolgos was cleared to run by IEBC.

Flying the Jubilee ticket, Governor Tolgos said he is ready to go for the Senate seat come August 9th General Elections.

Tolgos has said he was confident that he will defeat Murkomen despite the United Democratic Alliance being a dominant party in the region.