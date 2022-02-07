IEBC concludes ECVR Phase II exercise, over 1M new voters registered

ByBeth Nyaga
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has concluded voter registration in all 1,450 County Assembly Wards (CAWs), institutions of higher learning and Huduma Centers countrywide.

The commission has also concluded the exercise in the United States of America, Qatar, Germany, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

However, voter registration in the United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada will be concluded on 7th February, 14th February and 15th February respectively.

According to a statement by IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati, by close of business on 6th February 2022, the ECVR Phase II exercise had realized a total of 1,031,645 new voters.

Further, a total of 396,163 registered voters applied to transfer to registration centres of their choice, while 2,269 changes their particulars.

In addition, Chebukati noted that the voter registration exercise for visitors residing outside the country (diaspora) had so far enrolled 2,859 new voters, 2,964 requests for transfer and 2,036 applications for change of particulars.

