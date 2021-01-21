IEBC condemns Tiaty Constituency administrative assistant murder

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has condemned the gruesome murder of the Commission’s Tiaty Constituency administrative assistant.

In a statement, the Commission says, “Brian Silale was last seen alive being picked by unknown persons together with five other people, from Chemolingot shopping centre in Tiaty sub county on 19th January 2021 at around 3pm.”

Silale is said to have been murdered under unclear circumstances and his body together with bodies of other people were recovered on 20th Wednesday at Arabal sub-location, Makutano ward in Baringo County.

The commission has condoled the family and called on the Government to expedite investigations with a view of arresting those behind the murder and prosecuting them in court.