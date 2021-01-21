IEBC condemns Tiaty Constituency administrative assistant murder

Written By: Hunja Macharia

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati (File Photo)

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has condemned the gruesome murder of the Commission’s Tiaty Constituency administrative assistant.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

In a statement, the Commission says, “Brian Silale was last seen alive being picked by unknown persons together with five other people, from Chemolingot shopping centre in Tiaty sub county on 19th January 2021 at around 3pm.”

Also Read  JSC opens recruitment to replace retired CJ David Maraga

Silale is said to have been murdered under unclear circumstances and his body together with bodies of other people were recovered on 20th Wednesday at Arabal sub-location, Makutano ward in Baringo County.

Also Read  Magoha warns of risk of learners carrying sanitisers to schools

The commission has condoled the family and called on the Government to expedite investigations with a view of arresting those behind the murder and prosecuting them in court.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

 

Also Read  Kamala Harris becomes first female, first black VP
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR