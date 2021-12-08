IEBC deadline on harambees commences Thursday Midnight

Politicians participating in public fundraisers after December 9, 2021, will be committing an electoral offence and will be barred from running for office during next year’s polls.

This is according to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati who maintains that the deadline for holding such fundraisers will lapse after the aforementioned date.

The Elections Act 2011 prohibits any political aspirant from participating in a fundraiser eight months before a general election.

Chebukati had earlier said that the Commission would work with security agencies including the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to ensure those politicians found breaking the law are brought into the book.

He said that the move to ban the fundraisers is a way of curbing aspirants from influencing voters through their contributions.

The IEBC chairperson, however, allowed politicians to hold fundraisers for their own campaigns.

“Exception however from subsection 2 of section 26 of the IEBC Act, aspirants are allowed to hold a party or individual fundraisers for their campaigns,” he said.

Chebukati reiterated the above during an engagement forum with the National Council of Churches of Kenya Wednesday as they discussed the Commission’s preparedness ahead of the 9th August 2022 General Election.

The Chair during the forum noted that they had over time since the last General Election in 2017 collaborated with various stakeholders to ensure delivery of its mandate.

“The Commission engages key partners and stakeholders including but not limited to Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs0, Public Benefit Organizations, Electoral Technical Assistance Providers (ETAPs), Development Partners, Election Observers, Political Parties and the Media among others,” said Chebukati.

To enhance inclusivity, Chebukati says that the Commission has organized and held targeted special outreaches and engagements for special interest groups such as youth, women, persons with disabilities, minorities and the marginalized.

In recognition of security as a key pillar towards delivering free, fair and credible elections in 2022, the Commission according to Chebukati has initiated Election Security Arrangement Project (ESAP), an inter-agency collaboration between IEBC and the National Police Service and other agencies in the criminal justice system including the ODPP, NCIC, Judiciary, IPOA, SC and Civil Societies.

“The role of ESAP is to undertake election security coordination to ensure the elections are free from violence, intimidation, improper influence or corruption,” he added saying that the ESAP process commenced from the 5th of November 2021.

In conclusion, Chebukati urged all stakeholders to have a collective responsibility to ensure that Kenya has a free and fair election in August.