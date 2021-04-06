IEBC declares Abdulkadir Mohamed the new Senator of Garissa  

Addulkadir Mohamed, popular as Abdul Haji, is the new Senator of Garissa County. This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC declared him the winner of the Senatorial race that had been slated for May 18, 2021.

The electoral agency’s decision to declare Haji the winner was arrived at after no other candidate expressed interest in the seat, leaving him as the sole competitor in the race to succeed his father, Yusuf Haji, who passed on on the 15th of February this year.

“In the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 88(4) and 98(1) of the constitution of Kenya…… the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission makes a declaration of no contest and declares the person listed DULY ELECTED as Senator Garissa County,” IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati stated while gazetting Haji as the new Senator.

Political parties had been given until 30th March 2021 to nominate candidates for the seat, and only Addulkadir Mohamed of the ruling Jubilee Party showed up at the Anniversary Towers to file his nomination.

He becomes the second Senator of Garissa County. His father was the first elected Senator under the new constitutional dispensation and successfully defended it in 2017 which he served until his demise.

Haji will take the Oath of Office as soon as Senator reconvenes, officially assuming the role of a legislator.

He shot to prominence in 2013 when he rushed to the Westgate Shopping Mall as part of the rescue team during an attack by Al Shabaab.