IEBC decries breach of nomination rules, threatens to bar parties from polls

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is threatening to lock out political parties from taking part in next year’s general elections.

The commission says it will be forced to resort to such an action given that political parties in the country are yet to comply with nomination rules as stipulated in the Elections Act.

Out of the Eighty-nine (89) Political Parties that have so far submitted their nomination rules to the IEBC, Chairman Wafula Chebukati says all have failed the test.

“The Commission has determined from the review that none of the Political Parties has fully complied with the requirements of the law and has in the premises communicated to the Political Parties to revise their party nomination rules and procedures pursuant to Section 27(2A)(b) of the Elections Act, 2011.” Said Chebukati

The electoral agency boss says all political outfits eager to present candidates for various elective positions come next year have until Tuesday next week to meet the terms, or risk facing the consequences.

He warns that his commission will only issue a certificate of compliance to Political Parties whose nomination rules are compliant with the prescribed Regulations.

“Nomination Rules that fail to comply with the requisite regulations shall be declared void and rejected. Consequently, the affected Political Parties will not be issued with a certificate of compliance and shall not participate in the 2022 General Elections.” He warned

According to Chebukati, political parties which may have issues around the subject can liaise with its legal help desk before Tuesday’s deadline.