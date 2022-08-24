IEBC dismisses Raila calls for Cherera to oversee upcoming elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has termed as misleading remarks made Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga in regard to the upcoming elections in Mombasa and Kakamega.

In a statement, IEBC said, “The Commission wishes to inform the public that the statements made today by Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with regard to the role of the Chairman in the two Gubernatorial elections scheduled for Monday 29th August 2022 are misleading.”

This after Raila said IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati should disqualify himself from the elections accusing him of injustice.

Speaking in Mombasa where he campaigned for Azimio La Umoja gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir, Raila said IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera should oversee the elections saying Chebukati has subjected him and his running mate in the August 9th elections to a lot of injustice.

IEBC in its rejoinder was clear, “Gubernatorial elections are run by gazetted Returning Officers as provided for by the law. For avoidance of doubt, Returning Officers for Mombasa and Kakamega counties are Ibrahim Swalhah Yusuf and Joseph Ayatta, respectively.”

Raila’s remarks elicited reactions from a section of elected leaders with Garissa Town MP Aden Duale urging Raila to read and understand the law properly on the matter.

“There were 47 Gazetted county returning officers including Mombasa and Kakamega. Madam cherera has not been gazetted as a returning officer. Relax , focus on the Supreme Court,” He said.

Eight elections will be held on Monday 29th August 2022 among them the Gubernatorial contests in Mombasa County and Kakamega County.