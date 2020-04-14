IEBC donates Ksh1.2M to Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has donated 1,272,350 shillings to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.

In a statement Tuesday, IEBC acting Chief Executive Officer Marjan Hussein Marjan said the money has been banked to the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund CBK account.

Marjan said the money was collected from the Chairman of the Commission Wafula Chebukati, Commissioners Prof Abdi Guliye and Molu Boya and members of staff to support the fund.

President uhuru Kenyatta established COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund Board chaired by Jane Karuku on March 6th, 2020.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The key objective of the fund shall be to mobilize resources for an emergency response towards containing the spread, effects and impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Tell Us What You Think