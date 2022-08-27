IEBC files response to Azimio’s presidential petition

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has dismissed the presidential petition by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua, describing it misleading and seeking to discredit the commission. In his response, Chebukati maintains the elections conducted by IEBC on August 9, 2022 were free, fair, credible and met the standards set out by the constitution. This even as the IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera accused Chebukati of turning the commission into a one man show while subverting the constitution and election laws. As Ben Chumba reports, all IEBC commissioners have now responded to the Azimio petition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...