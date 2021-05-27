IEBC gazettes names of winners in recently-concluded by-elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of winners in the recently-concluded by-elections.

In the Gazette notice dated May 26, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati noted George Koimburi Ndung’u emerged as the winner in the Juja Constituency, Kiambu County under the Peoples Empowerment Party.

Koimburi won the Juja seat after he garnered 12,159 votes. He beat Jubilee’s Susan Njeri who received her 5,746 votes. Joseph Gichui, a young medical doctor and an independent candidate came a distant third with 1,356 votes.

The IEBC also gazetted Robert Oimeke who emerged as the winner in the Bonchari elections after garnering 8,049 votes. Oimeke who contested in an ODM party ticket is a former Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority director.

Jubilee Party’s Zebedeo Opore got 7,279 votes to take the second position while UDA’s Teresa Bitutu taking position three with 6,964 votes.

Chebukati also gazetted UDA’s Francis Githaiga of Rurii constituency in Nyandarua. He garnered 4,303.