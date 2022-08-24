IEBC gazettes newly elected Governors, MPs, and Woman Reps

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted names of candidates who won elective seats in the County government and National Assembly in the just concluded August 9 polls.

According to the law, the commission should gazette all persons elected, their parties and votes garnered.

Top on the list of the gazette notice by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati are the 45 county bosses set to take the oath of office tomorrow, Thursday, the number of votes each attained and the political party.

The format is the same for the 286 MPs and 47 Woman Representatives elected.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 88(4),180(1),(2),(4),(5) and (6) of the Constitution of Kenya, Section 4 of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Act, 2011, Sections 38, 39 (1) and (1B) of the Elections Act, 2011, Regulations and 87 (2) of the Elections (General) Regulations, 2012 ” reads the notice.

It adds “The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission hereby declares that the persons whose names are listed in the schedule hereunder were, elected as County Governors and Deputy County Governors having received the majority of the votes cast in the election held on 9th August 2022”.

Kakamega and Mombasa counties appeared blank as the residents are set to elect their governors on August 29.

Members of the National Assembly who won in the 290 have also been published apart from four constituencies of Pokot South, Kitui Rural, Rongai, and Kacheliba where polls are pending.

Meanwhile, candidates in the eight electoral areas where polls were postponed have until Friday to conduct campaigns.

The official campaign period kicked off Tuesday, August 23rd a day after the commission set the new dates for the elections.

“The campaign period for purposes of the 29th August 2022 elections shall commence on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022 and cease on Friday, 26th August, 2022 being 48 hours before the election day. The Campaign time shall run from 7.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. during the campaign period” says the gazette notice.

The elections which were to be held on August 9 were pushed forward to August 23 over a mix-up of ballot papers. The commission however postponed them again last week, citing harassment and intimidation of its staff, a move that sparked protests forcing the IEBC chair to respond swiftly to the complaints.

This week on Monday, the commission agreed on new dates following a consultative meeting with the candidates.

Voting for MCAS in Nyaki West ward (North Imenti Constituency in Meru County) and Kwa Njenga (Embakasi South in Nairobi County) will also take place.



