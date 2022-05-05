IEBC gazettes Returning Officers for August 9 General Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted the names of all Returning Officers who will be in charge of the August 9th General Election.

The gazette notice dated April 28 indicated that IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati will be the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election.

In the notice, IEBC also named the Constituency Returning Officers and Deputy Constituency Returning Officers.

Returning Officer for Kenyan citizens residing outside the Country will be Abdidahir Maalim and the Deputy Returning Officer is William Tumaini Kahindi.

Read the full Gazette Notice here–> Gazette Notice No. 4956 & 4961- CRO & RO

Roles of Returning officers

Announces election results in a designated electoral unit;

Signs the official results declaration forms;

Forwards official results to the national tallying centre in the case where electronic transmission system is used;

Forwards official result declaration form to the national tallying centre;

Declares the winner in a given electoral unit;

Signs and issues an official certificate to the winner;

Is in charge of recruitment, training and deployment of election officials;

Determines disputed votes.

The gazette notice stated that the Constituency Returning and Deputy Returning Officers shall also be Registration and Registration Assistants for purposes of the verification of the register of voters exercise scheduled to be conducted from May 4, 2022, to June 2, 2022.