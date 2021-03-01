IEBC gears up for Matungu, Kabuchai By-elections as campaigns end

Campaigns for the Kabuchai and Matungu constituencies will close on Monday evening with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) saying all systems are in place ahead of the by-elections slated for Thursday.

In a statement by IEBC, all campaign activities will strictly end at 6PM.

“All campaign activities will end at 6pm and NO candidate or their agents are allowed to continue with any form of campaign activities,” IEBC says

IEBC is currently training Political party and independent candidates Chief Agents in Kabuchai Constituency as well as holding briefings with security agencies to ensure credible polls.

The poll agency has also been training officials including presiding officers, Returning Officers, clerks and party agents ahead of the by-elections.

Matungu Constituency has 62,386 voters who are expected to cast their vote to elect their next MP after the seat fell vacant following the death of Justus Murunga in November last year.

At least 15 candidates will battle it out in the race, with David Were(ODM), Peter Nabulindo(Amani National Congress), and Alex Lanya(United Democratic Alliance) viewed as the front runners.

Others are; Charles Kasamani(United Democratic Party), Faida Auma(Maendeleo Chap Chap) and Paul Achayo(Movement for Democracy and growth).

Independent candidates include; Murunga’s widow- Christabel Murunga, Eugene Murunga, Bernard Wakoli, Gregory Atoko, Kevin Borry Ncetuus, Wilberforce Lutta, Samuel Munyekenye, Anzelimo Kongoti and Athman Wangara.

In Kabuchai constituency Ford Kenya’s Majimbo Kalasinga and UDA’s Evans Kakai have emerged as the men to beat.

Independent candidates include; Scholastica Murunga, Peter Kapanga, Evans Kakai, David kibiti and Amos Wekesa.