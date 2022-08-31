IEBC grants Raila’s legal team access to its servers for scrutiny

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Wednesday granted Raila Odinga’s legal team access to its servers for scrutiny.

“Following the Supreme Court order, IEBC has granted access to the parties to access the servers and the scrutiny exercise is ongoing,” said the electoral agency.

During the pre-trial conference on Tuesday the Supreme Court ordered the IEBC to grant supervised access to the servers to all parties in the presidential case.

“That IEBC is compelled to give the applicants supervised access to any server(s) at the National Tallying Centre for storing and transmitting voting information and which are forensically imaged to capture a copy of the Form 34C which is the total votes cast,” the court said.