IEBC: Independent candidates to submit clearance certificates by May 2

Aspirants who will vie as Independent Candidates in the forthcoming General election are required to submit to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on or before 2nd of May, 2022 a clearance certificate from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) confirming that one is not a member of any political party.

The certificate should be submitted at Anniversary Towers the IEBC headquarters between 8 am and 5pm.

In addition, the Independent candidates are required to submit to the Commission symbols they intend to use in the election upon clearance from ORPP.

This is according to the statutory timelines towards the August 9th poll.

On or before Friday, 13th May, 2022, the Commission shall publish in the Kenya Gazette, the names and symbols of persons intending to contest in the election as Independent Candidates.

Thereafter, the Independent Candidates will proceed to the respective County and Constituency Offices to be issued with statutory forms for purposes of collecting particulars of their Supporters.