IEBC invites Kalonzo for presidential registration next week

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has a date with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on registration of his presidential candidature on Saturday 4th June 2022.

Kalonzo’s invite by the IEBC ends speculations on whether or not the wiper leader will be on the ballot for Presidency on August 9th.

The IEBC has scheduled registration for eighteen other presidential candidates between May 29th and June 6th 2022.

IEBC said Kalonzo will be in the registration exercise after successfully complying with requirements needed.

Wiper party through its National elections board chairperson, Agatha Solitei, says the needed documents indicating at least 2000 signatures of Kalonzo’s supporters were presented to IEBC for 33 counties against the required 24 counties, on the 25th of May 2022 on hard and soft copy as specified by the IEBC in their letter dated 19th May 2022.

The Wiper party said its leader Kalonzo Musyoka has complied with presidential candidates’ requirement as per the IEBC regulations.

Soliti said the requirements were further clarified by IEBC through their letter dated 28th May 2022, which stated that the electronic signatures by wiper leader should be submitted by 29th may 2022.