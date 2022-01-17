IEBC kicks off final phase of voter registration exercise

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Monday embarked on the second phase of voter registration that will take place in all the 1,450 county assembly wards across the country until February 6th.

Poor turnout however characterized the 1st day ahead of the August 9th general election.

In Nairobi, for instance, a section of registration centres had only one person turning up for the exercise by Monday afternoon.

In the Ngara area, Nairobi, no one had turned up to register by 12 noon while in Kibra constituency, only a few Kenyans had shown up by 3 pm.

In Kiambu County, Kiambaa Constituency, IEBC increased the number of Biometric Voter Registration system equipment to speed the exercise for eligible Kenyans to register.

According to IEBC reports, only 7.2 per cent registered in the first phase-out of the total number of 353,367 voters that IEBC aims to register in Kiambu County.

Elsewhere, leaders from the national and county government of Kisumu sent out a rallying call to eligible residents to come out and register as voters.

During an event to officially launch the exercise, speakers at the Mama Grace Onyango Social Hall Monday emphasized the need of mobilizing resources and create awareness in the villages to maximize the voters’ numbers during the ongoing registration exercise.

In Kisumu, the Commission targets to register the remaining 130,000 of the targeted voters within three weeks.

The commission targets to net at least 4.5 million new voters in the 2nd phase with those residing outside the country given fifteen days from 21st January 2022 to register as voters.

The second phase offers yet another opportunity to eligible Kenyans to register as voters, transfer polling stations or change their particulars, with the commission targeting to net 4.5 million new voters.

The commission will conduct the exercise in 12 countries among them Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, South Africa, United Kingdom, Canada, USA, South Sudan, Qatar, UAE, and Germany.

During the first phase of voter registration, the IEBC commission admitted that it failed to achieve its target of adding six million new voters to its register after managing to register slightly over 1.5 million new voters.

Unfulfilled political promises, societal fatigue occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and lack of enthusiasm from the political class were blamed for the voter apathy witnessed during the first phase of the month-long voter registration exercise.