IEBC kicks off mass voter registration exercise

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati has said that Kenyans working or studying in other towns need not travel back to their home counties to register as voters. Speaking during the launch of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise at Nakuru Athletics Club, Chebukati said the commission has set up biometric equipment at Institutions of higher learning to enable students to register as voters in their respective home constituencies. IEBC is targeting to register 6 million new voters by the end of the one-month-long exercise.