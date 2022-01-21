IEBC kicks off registration of Kenyans in the Diaspora

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commences the registration of Kenyan citizens residing outside the country as voters on Friday.

Those who will have their details included in the voters’ roll will have the opportunity to vote for their preferred Presidential candidate in the August poll.

The electoral agency says, in addition to Kenyans in Burundi, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, and South Africa who participated in 2017 general elections, this year’s voter listing of Kenyans in the Diaspora has been extended to include those residing in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, South Sudan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Germany.

According to the IEBC, the Diaspora voter registration will be conducted at the Kenyan Embassies, High Commissions, and Consulates in the 12 countries for the next 15 days.

“Present yourself with a valid Kenyan Passport to your Kenyan Embassy or Consulate…..For Kenyan citizens residing within East Africa, you may use a valid Passport or an Original Kenyan ID to register. Usibaki Nyuma! IEBC Inakutambua. Jiandikishe Leo,” IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said while announcing the latest diaspora listing exercise

Chebukati says, just like their compatriots in Kenya, eligible citizens residing outside the country ought to present themselves to voter registration officials for the capture of biometric and biographic data.

The current mass voter registration exercise also taking place in all 1,450 County Assembly Wards (CAWs) countrywide, started on 17th January, 2022 and is set to run to 6th February, 2022.