IEBC hits out at politicians who have started early campaigns

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has told off politicians engaging in early campaigns ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Addressing the media at Sarova White sands hotel in Mombasa County Friday during a ceremony to unveil the newly nominated IEBC commissioners, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati termed the campaigns as premature , warning they might cause tension and incitement.

He asked the politicians to hold their horses until the Commission announces official electioneering dates.

“The Commission appeals to politicians and other stakeholders to avoid creating tension through campaign rallies but stay calm until the campaign period is officially unveiled,” Chebukati said.

Chebukati said leaders should tone down on politics and focus on development because it is still not yet time, adding that the country is experiencing peace and that the Commission thus won’t let politicians spoil it.

He further said the Commission will engage the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and National Police Service (NPS) to ensure there is proper security management during the elections.

“We are planning on holding workshops with security agencies to set strategies on how we can maintain the cool political atmosphere. We hope leaders will be responsible and wait until we announce the official campaign window,” Chebukatin added.

Commissioner Irene Masiti said that they are ready and willing to deliver fair and credible elections come 2022. She urged the media and members of the public to play their roles in ensuring peace.

“Media as an agency has a role in promoting peace; the public as well can maintain peace. As IEBC, we cannot enforce peace but we will rely on other agencies to help us in having peaceful elections,” she said.

At the same time, the Commission said it will start a massive voter registration process in October and aims to register at least 6 million new voters at county assembly ward level.

The Commission urged members of the public to participate in the process and urged them to cooperate with the officials to be deployed to the ground for the registration process by providing accurate documents.

Chebukati has however requested the National Treasury to allocate them the remaining balance of Sh14 billion for the Commission to run these activities.

He told the media that the Treasury allocated the Commission only Sh26 billion out of the total Sh40billion requested.

“We are left with a deficit of Sh14 billion. The Sh40 billion budget we requested is the bare minimum as per the electoral activities in the election operation plans,” Chebukati said.