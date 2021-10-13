IEBC launches campus voter registration campaign

by KBC Videos

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is mobilizing youths in institutions of higher learning to enlist as voters by taking the registration booths to their doorstep. At the launch of the exercise at the University of Nairobi , IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera said they hope to encourage as many youths as possible to acquire the document which will ensure they execute their constitutional mandate come August 9, next year. . The commission says its targeting 2 million youth before the closure of the registration on the second of next month. Timothy Kipnusu reports

  

