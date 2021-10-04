IEBC launches Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration drive

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has Monday morning launched the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) drive in Nakuru County.

The exercise will run for a period of 30 days until 2nd November 2021 in all the 1,450 County Assembly Wards across the Country.

The exercise targets to enroll 6 million new voters, who have attained 18 years and have acquired national identification card or have valid passports or other citizen who were not registered in the previous drives. #ECVR2021 pic.twitter.com/FdlnRypuSw — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) October 4, 2021

