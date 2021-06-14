IEBC launches the Annual Voter Education Week

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is Monday set to launch the Annual Voter Education Week (AVEW) that will be conducted in all 290 Constituencies for a period of 7 days.

The national launch is happening at Bomas of Kenya under the theme ” Inclusive Engagement and Education for a Stronger Democracy”

The main objective of #IEBCAVEW2021 is to increase public awareness on the mandate and plans of IEBC around the electoral cycle, to educate the public on electoral boundaries delimitation processes, and to sensitize the public on the legal framework governing elections.

The Annual Voter Education Week will run between Monday June 14th and Sunday, June 20th, 2021 in all the 47 counties and 290 Constituencies countrywide.

In the week-long activity, the commission conducts a heightened countrywide voter education exercise and engages members of the public on electoral-related matters.

” AVEW is an annual event that proffers the Commission and its staff an opportune moment to interact with voters, members of the public, partners, and stakeholders in the 47 Counties and 290 Constituencies in the country”.-IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati

The Constitution, 2010, provides that the General Election Day is conducted on the Second Tuesday of August in every fifth year for the President, Members of Parliament, Members of County Assembly, and County Governors.

Of importance, is that majority of Kenyans are not aware that an election is not a single-day event but a culmination of a robust groundwork, planning, and preparation within the five years that start after the conclusion of a General Election