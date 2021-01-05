IEBC reschedules Machakos Senatorial by-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has rescheduled the Machakos Senatorial by-election to March 18.

The Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the decision was arrived at after the education ministry informed the electoral body that the earlier date of March 23 coincided with the national examinations.

Consequently, the commission moved forward the by-election to 18th March 2021 so as to remain within the timelines.

PRESS RELEASE: CLEARANCE OF CANDIDATES FOR BY-ELECTIONS pic.twitter.com/JIFqznBCEq — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) January 4, 2021

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka on December 11 after he collapsed at an apartment in Nairobi.

Kabaka died on December 11 after spending a week at the Nairobi hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he had been admitted after collapsing. He had undergone a procedure to remove a clot before his passing.

