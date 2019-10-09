IEBC meets representatives from ODM over Kibra by-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has Wednesday met with representatives from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party led by the Leader of Minority John Mbadi and the Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna at Anniversary Towers.

In a tweet, the party however dismissed reports that it will hold demonstrations as the media had reported and anticipated.

The party says it is a legal requirement that they must be given a copy of the updated voter register for Kibra or any other area that they request for avail.

Among the details ODM wants included is full details of all those registered on transfer since declaration of the vacancy to date, specifying the constituencies which their votes were transferred from.

ODM also wants the full updated manual and electronic register of voters which will be used in the Kibra Constituency by-election on Thursday 7th November 2019.

” Very fruitful meeting with IEBC this morning on our concerns in the forthcoming by-elections. The commission has now agreed to avail the registers we requested and to address emerging issues in order to guarantee fair polls.” Said Edwin Sifuna

ODM is supporting Bernad Okoth Imran for the seat, the brother to the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.