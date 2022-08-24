IEBC officials meet DPP over security concerns

The post mortem examination on the body of Gichugu Returning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu has ruled out any foul play in his death clearing doubts that he could have been killed. Pathologists who conducted the autopsy at Nanyuki Cottage Hospital Funeral Home said the officer died following a blood clot in the pulmonary artery. Elsewhere a section of returning officers in the just concluded general election now want the Inspector General of police to expedite investigations into the death of the two returning officers while on duty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...