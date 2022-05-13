IEBC on the spot over irregular mass voter transfer

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is on the spot following accusations of irregular mass transfer of voters.

Voters registered at the St Monica Catholic Church polling station in Kitengela town are reported to have been transferred to Ereteti Polling Station which is 30 Kilometers away from the town.

The polling station which was recently de-gazetted and moved to the new Likimani Public Primary School in the Kyangombe area has been the most populous polling station in the entire Kajiado East constituency with 36,831 Voters according to IEBC 2017 register.

The polling station’s proximity to the town had made it the most preferred station for Kitengela dwellers over the years.

While voters at the polling stations are expected to be transferred to either Likimani Primary School or Utumishi Primary School Polling Stations, a section of voters has been moved to Ereteti Polling Centre 30 kilometres away from town.

The voters are now accusing the IEBC of conspiring to irregularly transfer them with the risk of denying them their constitutional right of voting.

They have called on the electoral body to rectify the anomalies to ensure all the registered voters will be able to vote at ease.