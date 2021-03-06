IEBC: Perpetrators of electoral malpractice to face the law

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has condemned acts of violence that were witnessed in the just concluded by-elections.

According to analysis reports filed by the Commission’s Returning Officers in the seven by-election areas, reveal that there were incidences of electoral violence and allegations of voter bribery in Matungu and Kabuchai Constituencies as well as in Hells Gate, London and Kiamokama County Assembly Wards.

No incidences were reported in Huruma and Kitise/Kithuki County Assembly Wards.

In a statement Saturday morning, Chebukati said the commission will in the meantime organise counseling sessions for election officials traumatised by the violence witnessed during by-elections.

Further IEBC says it will pursues the cases of assault and destruction of electoral materials with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The Chebukati led commission reiterated its commitment to ensuring that those involved in harassing and assaulting election officials, as well as perpetrating other forms of electoral malpractice face the full force of the law.

The statement coming days after the former Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture, and Heritage Rashid Echesa assaulted a poll official discharging his official duties in Matungu by-election.

In the same Constituency, a female poll official was also assaulted, harassed, frog-marched, and insulted by a group of goons in the company of Senator Cleophas Malala.

