IEBC: Petitioners have submitted falsified evidence and forgeries

Advocate Eric Gumbo has accused the presidential election petitioners of submitting falsified evidence and forgeries to prove their case.

Speaking on day two of the hearing, Gumbo who is representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission told the Supreme Court that the logs presented in the affidavit of John Mark Githongo are a forgery.

“At what point do we get to forging documents and logs to demonstrate our case?” he posed.

Gumbo urged the court to hold people to account, and ensure those found to have provided falsified evidence are taken to task.

According to Gumbo the logs attached in the affidavit of Commissioner Justus Nyang’aya claiming that specific people accessed the server and changed the results are hot air and don’t prove anything on the allegations saying they are basic logs that speak to the ordinary operations of IEBC.

“No one had access to the server without authorization, in fact the people mentioned by Senior Counsel Phillip Murgor are IEBC staff who were authorized. It’s not enough to claim a person accessed the system without providing evidence on the manner he interfered with it,” he said.

Gumbo said not a single document has been tabled in court by the petitioners to prove interference.

The advocate said it was unfortunate that Commissioner Justus Nyang’aya would reveal the identities of IEBC staff who were carrying out their legitimate duties and expose them to harm though unfounded allegations.

According to Gumbo, once Returning Officers submitted form 34As at Bomas, the ICT team together with presidential candidate, party agents would peruse them to confirm the security features were intact, then compare them with the ones uploaded in the portal.

“There was no difference on the form 34As uploaded in the portal and those brought by the returning officers, this is verifiable. The petitioner hasn’t brought any evidence to prove otherwise,” He said.

He said the generation of form 34C is an incremental process, and the claim that an IEBC staff accessed the server 1000 times purely meant he was updating the form as results flowed in.

His remarks were echoed by Senior Counsel Kamau Karori who told the court that none of the agents that signed the form 34A has denied signing or challenged their authenticity.