IEBC postpones all scheduled by-elections over Coronavirus

Written By: Marie Yambo
19

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati at a past event

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has postponed all scheduled by-elections to a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The by-elections affected by the postponement are Dabado ward in Kilifi, Kisumu North ward, Kahawa Wendani in Kiambu and Wundanyi/Mbale ward in Taita Taveta.

In a press statement, the IEBC said that conducting the by-elections would involve party nominations and campaigns, which would inevitably involve human contact, thereby exposing the public to the dangers of contracting the new coronavirus.

It said the commission is mandated to adhere to the government’s directive for the observance of social distancing and the 5 am to 7 pm curfew.

