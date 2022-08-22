IEBC proposes new date for 8 postponed elections

The postponed elections in Mombasa, Kakamega and other electoral areas will be held on Monday 29th August 2022.

The date of the elections was arrived at following a consultative meeting between the candidates and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) at the Bomas of Kenya.

While responding to questions from the candidates Monday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the candidates are free to campaign until 48 hours to the election.

The 8 elections will be held on 29th of August 2022. The Commission assured the candidates that the elections will be free, fair and credible. pic.twitter.com/7VBWonsIac — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 22, 2022

The elections were postponed following errors in the ballot papers.

Candidates called for the reshuffling of the Presiding Officers over fears that they will be biased.

The gubernatorial elections will be held in Mombasa and Kakamega counties, while four constituencies will of Pokot South, Kitui Rural, Rongai, and Kacheliba will also hold elections.

Other candidates will contest for two electoral wards in Nyaki West in North Imenti constituency and Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South.

Meanwhile, all the seven commissioners including the commission’s Vice chair Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya and Irene Masit who had dissented during the announcement of the Presidential results set their differences aside and engaged in a consultative meeting with all the candidates affected by the indefinite suspension in five electoral seats, which were due to be held on Tuesday.