IEBC publishes interim verified list of BBI supporters

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published the verified signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) process, for public scrutiny.

In a statement Thursday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati says the commission published the signatures with names of people who signed, together with their counties, constituencies, and polling stations.

” In preparation of an interim report the Commission undertook data cleaning exercise by

removing incomplete records (missing signature, ID numbers and names), duplicates and those not in the Register of Voters. Further, the Commission has uploaded a list of verified supporters in its website to enable them check and confirm their details.” He said

Chebukati says the move will allow voters to verify that their details have not been used without their consent.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Anyone who has been captured as a supporter without their consent can report to the Commission by writing to the Ag. Commission Secretary/CEO indicating their objections. The duly signed objection letter containing Name, ID number and contact telephone number should either be scanned and emailed to RPIT@iebc.or.ke or dropped at the IEBC offices, Anniversary Towers, 7th Floor, University Way, latest by 5:00pm on Monday 25th January, 2021.” He added

400 clerks were hired last month to sort, scrutinise, verify and authenticate the list of registered voters who are in support of the proposed Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Chebukati clarified that the data capture and verification process is still going

on as planned.

“Should any supporter miss their name in the interim list then it is still at

verification stage. A full list of all verified supporters shall be published at the end the exercise.”

Last week, IEBC dismissed claims it was sabotaging the signature verification process.

Chebukati said the accusations are not only unfortunate but completely false.

The commission was responding to remarks attributed BBI Secretariat co-chair and National Assembly Minority Whip Hon. Junet Mohamed, where he was recorded accusing the commission of ‘being part of the scheme that is sabotaging the BBI’

The data capture of the hardcopy information commenced on Thursday 31st December 2020.