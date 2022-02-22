IEBC pushes Sabina Chege’s hearing to March following hospitalisation

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has Tuesday pushed Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege’s case hearing to March 8 following her hospitalisation.

Speaking at the Commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee hearing, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said that Chege was also to refrain from commenting on the case in public forums.

The hearing of Chege’s case involving her vote-rigging remarks was postponed owing to an adjournment request by her lawyer Otiende Amollo.

Amollo in the application said that his client is unwell and is admitted to Nairobi Hospital where she has been receiving treatment since 16th February 2022.

The counsel referring to a letter by Dr Eric Munene Muriuki also noted that it was unclear as to when Chege would be released from the hospital.

The letter was dated 21st February 2022.

The MP is expected to substantiate the claims she made in a public rally in Isibuye in Vihiga County on 10th February 2022 that sparked an uproar on social media.

She said that the poll results in 2017 were rigged and the same could happen in the August 9 General Election.

She immediately denied making such remarks saying she was misquoted and taken of context.