IEBC raises concerns over voter intimidation in Kisumu North Ward campaigns

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has raised concerns over threats and voter intimidation in Kisumu North ward as campaigns in the December 15 by-election wrap up this weekend.

Kisumu County Elections Coordinator Patrick Odame confirmed receipt of the complaints from voters saying a meeting with county and sub-county security teams has been called to address the matter.

Odame said all the candidates in the race have been summoned to appear before IEBC officials to address the concerns raised by the affected voters.

“We have launched investigations into the matter and any candidate found culpable risks being removed from the ballot,” he said.

He added that security has been beefed up in the area to ensure that campaigns are conducted peacefully.

The seat fell vacant after area Member of County Assembly (MCA) Elisha Oraro was elected Kisumu County Speaker after the impeachment of Onyango Oloo.

The race has attracted nine candidates, six from different political parties and three running as independent.

The candidates are, Dedeh Samuel Otieno (ODM), John Ouko (ANC), Gerald Ogada (Ford Kenya), David Otieno (KADU Asili), Hannington Onyango (Movement for Democracy and Growth-MDG), Kennedy Odhiambo (Maendeleo Chap Chap), Joshua Ogada (Independent), Daniel Osala (Independent) and Walter Ouko (Independent).

Odame said preparations for the by-election were in top gear disclosing that all officials have already been trained.

Each polling station, he said, will be manned by two police officers, a presiding officer, deputy presiding officer and three clerks.

One of the clerks, he said will specifically be in charge of queue management to ensure that the Covid-19 protocols are observed.

About 15, 000 registered voters are expected to take part in the exercise.