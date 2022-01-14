IEBC rallies women to go for elective positions

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has urged women to come out in large numbers and enlist as voters ahead of the August 9 polls.

The poll agency which is set to roll out the second and final phase of voter registration from Monday, January 17th to 6th February 2022, rallied women to go for various elective seats.

In efforts to support their cause, the commission has established a Women’s Coordinating Committee (WCC) for elections while the registration fees for women candidates has been halved.

Speaking Friday at a stakeholders engagement forum bringing together women leaders and organisations, IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera said it was time women seized the opportunity to boost the number of elected women by registering and voting.

“ IEBC now has ECVR II, which gives Kenyans another chance to register and offers women the opportunity to increase their numbers from 46.6% to surpass the 50% mark,” she told a stakeholder engagement forum bringing together women leaders and organisations.

Cherera assured that the commission remains guided by the principle of inclusivity and has formulated goals for youth and people living with disabilities to help mobilise amongst themselves.

She told women not to fear enlisting with any party disclosing that the Commission has so far cleared 82 political parties and there was still the opportunity to vie as an independent candidate.

She observed that if women exploited their numerical strength, gender imbalance representation in Parliament and at the Counties would be a non-issue.

“In 2017 General Election we had 19,600,000 registered voters of which 46.6% were women. If women were well-coordinated and exploited their numerical strength, they could have voted in their own candidates to reach the 2/3 gender rule in National and County Assemblies” she said

Similar sentiments were shared by Commissioner Francis Wanderi who urged women to remain united and support their own candidates in big numbers including developing and mentoring the youth to be responsible to take up leadership positions in the upcoming general election.

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) which was represented at the forum by Winnie Wambua called for collaboration to ensure the electioneering process is free of violence that impedes women from political leadership.

“ I urge participants to start a campaign to have men support women secure positions of leadership” she appealed.