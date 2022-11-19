IEBC readies for December 8 by-elections

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has commenced preparations for six by-elections slated for December 8th.

On Saturday, the Commission held a training session for Returning Officers, Deputy Returning Officers, County ICT Officers, Accountants, County Supply Chain Assistants, and Trainers of Trainers (TOTs) who will in turn train all poll officials for the by-elections.

The by-election in Bungoma for the Senatorial seat was occasioned after the appointment of Moses Wetangula as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The other by-elections are for and Member of County Assembly Wards for Ololmasani (Narok County), Kyome/Thaana (Kitui County), Utawala (Nairobi County), Mumias North (Kakamega County) and South Gem (Siaya County).

IEBC had set 13th October, 2022 for Political parties intending to participate in the by-election have not yet submitted the names of the persons contesting in the party primaries and the date of the primaries.

“Candidates intending to participate in the by-elections as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three (3) months immediately before the date of the by-election,” He said.