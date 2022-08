Leaders allied to the Azimio Coalition and the Kenya Kwanza Fraternity are appealing to the electorate in Mombasa County to turn up in large numbers for the gubernatorial polls on Monday morning. The two camps also called on the security apparatus to be vigilant to ensure the process is conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner. The electoral body concluded preparations for the over 600,000 registered voters to cast their ballots tomorrow to elect their governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...