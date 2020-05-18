IEBC recalls 2017 General Election data over typographical errors

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has recalled the 2017 General Election data that was uploaded on the commission’s website over what it says were typographical errors.

According to the commission, the errors were occasioned by the massive data entered into its system adding that the corrected document will be re-uploaded and shared in due course.

The Commission has recalled the 2017 General Election data that was uploaded on the IEBC website after afew typographic errors occasioned by massive data were noted.The corrected document will be re-uploaded and shared in due course. Inconvenience caused highly regrettable. — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) May 17, 2020



The commission had termed the exercise as a move meant to conform with the Constitution which obligates the State to provide such information to the public.

The report, however, became the subject of a heated online debate which saw being trolled for the better part of Sunday over what was termed as glaring errors in the report which was being released three years after the 2017 general election.

The Commission has uploaded the 2017 General Election Data on the IEBC website.

Follow the link to access the information.

Download: https://t.co/d7Ms55Lct4#talkwithIEBC#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/CZdSwqlWar — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) May 16, 2020

In some of the glaring errors pointed out in the report, the late Kibra MP Ken Okoth as well as Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo were listed as having lost in the 2017 general election.

In Kibra, the data shows that Judah Martin Okoth won the Kibra seat with 66,914 votes against Ken Okoth’s 5,996 votes.

For Suba, the data indicate that Noah Onyango Odhiambo won the parliamentary seat with 27,208 votes against Millie’s 65 votes.

The MP was among irate social media users who reacted to the errors as contained in the IEBC’s document.