IEBC rejects Presidential aspirant Wajackoyah’s clearance application

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has rejected Prof. George Wajackoyah’s application for clearance as a Presidential candidate.

Chairman Wafula Chebukati says Wajackoya failed to raise the requisite 2,000 signatures per county in at least 24 counties. Prof. Wajackoyah has until 2nd June at 3 p.m. to meet that requirement

The Roots Party Presidential aspirant, was presenting his nomination papers to the Commission for clearance on the second day of registering candidates for the 9th August General Election at Bomas of Kenya.

Wajackoyah said he is going back to the drawing table to ensure he is in complaint with the IEBC requirements.

“We are going to come back as soon as possible. We have been cleared on all most everything, it’s just the one thing and we will rectify,” He said.

Wajackoyah also urged other Presidential aspirants to be tolerant and to respect the commission by following the guidelines as provided.