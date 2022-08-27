IEBC responds to petitions challenging election results

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Saturday filed responses, affidavits and submissions to the petitions challenging the results of the 9th August 2022 General Election at the Supreme Court of Kenya.

There are a total of nine petitions, eight of which challenged the results declared by the Presidential Returning Officer and one in support of the declared results.

The Commission says it has commited to showcase before the Supreme Court that it conducted the just concluded General Election in a free, fair, credible, verifiable and transparent manner.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...